Swiss National Bank Sells 81,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $265,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980,169 shares of company stock valued at $970,759,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,274,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,083. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.61. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

