WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $172.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

WESCO International stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average is $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,256,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WESCO International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

