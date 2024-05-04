Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.2 %

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.04. 2,307,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.