PDS Planning Inc Buys 494 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in HSBC by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

