Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.24. The stock had a trading volume of 226,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

