PDS Planning Inc Purchases 462 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,128,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Shell by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 237,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

