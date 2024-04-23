Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. 374,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,175. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

