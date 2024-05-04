Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Down to $41.24

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.24, but opened at $39.13. Fluor shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 1,255,173 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLR

Fluor Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.