Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $71.35. 7,256,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,454. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

