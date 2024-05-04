First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 38,874.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 510,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,651. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

