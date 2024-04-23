Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Simmons First National’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

