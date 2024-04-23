National Bankshares Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$75.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.19.

Shares of SU opened at C$53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.72. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

