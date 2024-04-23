B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BTO. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.07.

BTO opened at C$3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.95. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

