Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002030 BTC on major exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $205.10 million and $53.48 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,019,283,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,019,283,232.8543953 with 435,922,133.88047504 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.1924539 USD and is up 15.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $53,290,471.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

