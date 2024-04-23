ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.91. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

