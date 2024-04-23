Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 139313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Sirios Resources Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.02.
About Sirios Resources
Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.
