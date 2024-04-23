Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.73).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £916.30 million, a PE ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.56.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.