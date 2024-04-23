B90 (LON:B90) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.90

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

B90 Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.86.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

