Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 10.6%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 160,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 48,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Down 14.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About Nubeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.