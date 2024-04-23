SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 8,467 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 207.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

