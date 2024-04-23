Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 293,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.