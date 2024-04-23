Terra Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.99 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $645.58 million and approximately $49.99 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001014 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000896 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,796,511,768,033 coins and its circulating supply is 5,817,774,042,210 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

