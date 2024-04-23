Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

