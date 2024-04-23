TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $146.19 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $146.19 million and $13.59 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,133,367 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,119,123,739.4352329 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12997506 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $14,995,792.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

