The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Cut by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $425.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

