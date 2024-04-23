Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.37. 68,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.48. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$23.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2818351 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

