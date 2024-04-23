Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $58.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

