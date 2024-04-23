Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) versus Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Financial Analysis

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -15.37% -7.34% -3.74% Walker & Dunlop 10.18% 9.15% 3.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 2.02 -$56.66 million ($0.42) -15.83 Walker & Dunlop $1.05 billion 2.94 $107.36 million $3.18 29.03

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.64, indicating a potential upside of 105.16%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides multifamily appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the LIHTC sector and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

