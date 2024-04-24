ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $775 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.58. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

