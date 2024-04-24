Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.76.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,848,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,481,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average of $157.99. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 53,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

