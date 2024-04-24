Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $103.82

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.82.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

