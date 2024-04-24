Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,709.38 ($58.17).

Several research firms have recently commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.46) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($83.99) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHT

Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

AHT opened at GBX 5,731.85 ($70.80) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,487.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,188.80. The company has a market capitalization of £25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,437 ($54.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,914 ($73.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,739.73%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.