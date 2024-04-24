Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $4.60 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

