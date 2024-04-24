Universal Logistics (ULH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

