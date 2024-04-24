Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.40

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.40), with a volume of 709361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.41).
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.39. The stock has a market cap of £350.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.62.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
