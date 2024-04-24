Bfsg LLC Buys 186 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 447,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $13,750,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 2,123,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.