Bfsg LLC Sells 815 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 677.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 3,160,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

