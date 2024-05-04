Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $25,572,652.56 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $75.97 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

