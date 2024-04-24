Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 15,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

