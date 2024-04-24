Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.42 million and $26,968.16 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

