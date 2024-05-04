iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,712,000.

Shares of SUSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,815. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

