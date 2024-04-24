Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

