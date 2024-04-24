CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$162.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIB.A. TD Securities cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$166.27.

GIB.A traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$144.07. The company had a trading volume of 78,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,634. The company has a market cap of C$29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$151.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a 1-year low of C$127.73 and a 1-year high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

