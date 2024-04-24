Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 807,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.23.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

