Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.91. The stock had a trading volume of 509,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,341. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

