Critical Review: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) & Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.56%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,073.18%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $1.20 million 329.27 -$177.12 million ($0.80) -2.01 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $420,000.00 5.63 -$22.56 million ($27.22) -0.07

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -14,573.20% -138.54% -71.29% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -448.19% -151.29%

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. It has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

