Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,821 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. 3,239,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,137. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

