Diversified LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.