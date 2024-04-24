KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
KREF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 477,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,882. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $677.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.21%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
