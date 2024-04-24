Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 28th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. 48,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

